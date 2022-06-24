Facts

11:32 24.06.2022

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

2 min read
Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws after the EU decision to grant Ukraine candidate status.

"Despite the war, we continue to implement EU legislation, norms and rules in all areas of life. The government will develop a suitable roadmap. The next steps are known - we have recommendations from the European Commission. We expect the Verkhovna Rada to approve, as a matter of priority, European integration laws. From all of you - high civic consciousness, devotion to our values and the realization that no one will build a European Ukraine for us, except us," he said in a video message on Friday morning, the press service of the President's Office reported.

We, he said, "are changing Ukraine for ourselves, not for someone else. We implement reforms not because of someone else's demands, but because of our own convictions. Ukraine seeks not to join but to return to the European family."

Zelensky recalled that "democracy existed here over a thousand years ago. In the days of Kyivan Rus, when the people were involved in solving important issues. Human rights, human life were a value a thousand years ago. Kyivan Rus is perhaps the only medieval state where the death penalty did not exist."

"Today Ukraine is fighting for its freedom. And this war began exactly when Ukraine declared the right to its freedom. The right of choice of our future. We saw it in the European Union. No matter how some convince us that no one needs us there and a happy tomorrow for Ukraine is possible in a completely different union called Customs. And no matter how surprised that Ukrainians know the preference of the will, and not cheap gas. We have chosen the path," he said.

"The path that was determined by our people, and not by anyone's power," the president said.

Tags: #integration #laws

MORE ABOUT

17:38 15.03.2022
Rada recognizes territorial defense volunteers as participants in hostilities – law

Rada recognizes territorial defense volunteers as participants in hostilities – law

14:11 14.03.2022
European Commission discussing how best to move forward with development of opinion on Ukraine's membership

European Commission discussing how best to move forward with development of opinion on Ukraine's membership

17:14 11.03.2022
EU cannot apply exceptional measures for accession of country at war to EU – Macron

EU cannot apply exceptional measures for accession of country at war to EU – Macron

16:35 11.03.2022
EU President: Ukrainians are members of European family, we to support them on European path

EU President: Ukrainians are members of European family, we to support them on European path

19:07 09.03.2022
European Solidary calls on Zelensky to sign laws necessary for fighting Russian invaders

European Solidary calls on Zelensky to sign laws necessary for fighting Russian invaders

14:39 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls Ukraine's admission to EU as best possible decision

Kuleba calls Ukraine's admission to EU as best possible decision

21:37 28.02.2022
Ukrainian electricity grid can be integrated into European one soon – European Commissioner Simson

Ukrainian electricity grid can be integrated into European one soon – European Commissioner Simson

15:37 25.10.2021
Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

11:03 04.10.2021
European integration is tool to strengthen Ukraine now, not goal – Kuleba

European integration is tool to strengthen Ukraine now, not goal – Kuleba

10:05 01.07.2021
Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

LATEST

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

European Broadcasting Union confirms decision to move Eurovision 2023 to another country due to war

AD
AD
AD
AD