Facts

11:27 24.06.2022

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

1 min read
EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

The European Union will continue providing Ukraine with military support in its defense against Russian aggression.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council adopted following the results of the meeting held in Brussels on Thursday at the level of heads of state and government of the EU member states.

"EU leaders highlighted that the EU remains strongly committed to providing further military support to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," the document reads.

To this end, EU leaders called on the Council to "work quickly to further increase military support."

To this end, they called on the Council "to swiftly work on a further increase of military support."

Tags: #ukraine #eu #military

MORE ABOUT

15:37 24.06.2022
Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

13:38 24.06.2022
USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

10:57 24.06.2022
Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

10:23 24.06.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

10:12 24.06.2022
MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

MFA to make every effort to ensure Ukraine's interests taken into account in EU reform – Kuleba

09:47 24.06.2022
Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

09:42 24.06.2022
U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

09:09 24.06.2022
EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

15:43 23.06.2022
Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

19:09 22.06.2022
Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

LATEST

Court arrests property of Russian businessman suspected of illegal mining in Ukraine, financing terrorism

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

AD
AD
AD
AD