EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

The European Union will continue providing Ukraine with military support in its defense against Russian aggression.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council adopted following the results of the meeting held in Brussels on Thursday at the level of heads of state and government of the EU member states.

"EU leaders highlighted that the EU remains strongly committed to providing further military support to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," the document reads.

To this end, EU leaders called on the Council to "work quickly to further increase military support."

To this end, they called on the Council "to swiftly work on a further increase of military support."