Facts

18:56 23.06.2022

Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

3 min read
Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

The Ministry of Justice has filed a new lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in the lawsuit Ukraine accuses the Russian authorities of violating the European Convention on Human Rights in connection with the illegal intrusion into the sovereign territory of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska has said.

"Continuing the aggression that began in 2014 in the south and east of Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the sole purpose of overthrowing the democratically elected government of Ukraine and the subsequent destruction of Ukraine's sovereignty. Ukraine's statement is aimed at the speedy cessation of the horrendous and massive violations of human rights that Russia is committing, and is filed in the interests of both individuals and legal entities affected by the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Justice quotes the words of Maliuska.

The minister stressed that every day throughout Ukraine, the aggressor country conducts indiscriminate and disproportionate use of military forces and means against the civilian population and property of citizens, violating all relevant norms of international law.

The document filed by Ukraine today deals with Russia's "flashy" violations of human rights at the initial stage of the war and describes the events from the beginning of the Russian invasion on the morning of February 24, 2022, to the actual withdrawal of its ground forces from the vicinity of Kyiv and other cities in the north on April 7, 2022.

"Complaints about violations by the Russian Federation during the next period will be sent to the ECHR in subsequent additions to the application," the Ministry of Justice added.

As part of this lawsuit, Ukraine demands, in addition to the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, monetary compensation to the injured parties. At the first stage of the Russian military invasion, the damage amounted to at least $80 billion.

The Russian Federation has committed many grave violations of the European Convention on Human Rights, in particular the violation of the right to life (Article 2), the prohibition of torture (Article 3), the right to liberty and security (Article 5), the rights to respect for private and family life (Article 8), the rights to freedom of opinion and expression (Articles 9 and 10), freedom of assembly and association (Article 11) and the right to the protection of property (Article 1 of Protocol 1).

Tags: #echr

MORE ABOUT

11:41 17.06.2022
ECHR instructs Russia to ensure that death sentence of Moroccan prisoner of war in so-called ‘DPR’ not to be executed

ECHR instructs Russia to ensure that death sentence of Moroccan prisoner of war in so-called ‘DPR’ not to be executed

16:38 05.03.2022
ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

11:56 05.03.2022
ECHR bans Russia from continuing shelling of civilian infrastructure, this also applies to future complaints against Russia

ECHR bans Russia from continuing shelling of civilian infrastructure, this also applies to future complaints against Russia

12:09 04.03.2022
ECHR halts cases against Ukraine, govt imposes moratorium on fulfillment of obligations to Russian-affiliated persons – justice minister

ECHR halts cases against Ukraine, govt imposes moratorium on fulfillment of obligations to Russian-affiliated persons – justice minister

20:25 02.03.2022
At request of Ukraine to suspend consideration of all applications, ECtHR takes number of measures

At request of Ukraine to suspend consideration of all applications, ECtHR takes number of measures

11:23 02.03.2022
MFA: any strike by Russia on civilian infrastructure to be direct violation of ECHR prescriptions

MFA: any strike by Russia on civilian infrastructure to be direct violation of ECHR prescriptions

17:56 01.03.2022
ECHR publishes decision to order Russia to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's population, civilian objects

ECHR publishes decision to order Russia to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's population, civilian objects

17:09 01.03.2022
ECtHR demands from Russia to stop attacks on civilian objects – MP

ECtHR demands from Russia to stop attacks on civilian objects – MP

18:52 26.08.2021
Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

16:14 22.07.2021
Russia's claim with ECHR against Ukraine has no legal perspective, Russia itself doesn't execute ECHR's decisions – Podoliak

Russia's claim with ECHR against Ukraine has no legal perspective, Russia itself doesn't execute ECHR's decisions – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

European Parliament calls on EU leaders to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status – resolution

UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

LATEST

European Broadcasting Union confirms decision to move Eurovision 2023 to another country due to war

Ukraine and Poland sign memo of cooperation in geology and mineral resources

Russian occupiers shell Sumy region with phosphorus shells

Meeting of European Council starts in Brussels, at which Ukraine expected to receive EU candidate status

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Invaders have fire advantage, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct mobile defense – Commander-in-Chief

Belarus may provide Russia with its weapons, military equipment for military operations in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Zelensky would like to see support of not only Israeli people, but also of its authorities – speech to Israeli students

No grounds for evacuation despite intensified shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD