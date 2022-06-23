Ukraine files another lawsuit against Russia at ECHR

The Ministry of Justice has filed a new lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in the lawsuit Ukraine accuses the Russian authorities of violating the European Convention on Human Rights in connection with the illegal intrusion into the sovereign territory of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska has said.

"Continuing the aggression that began in 2014 in the south and east of Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the sole purpose of overthrowing the democratically elected government of Ukraine and the subsequent destruction of Ukraine's sovereignty. Ukraine's statement is aimed at the speedy cessation of the horrendous and massive violations of human rights that Russia is committing, and is filed in the interests of both individuals and legal entities affected by the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Justice quotes the words of Maliuska.

The minister stressed that every day throughout Ukraine, the aggressor country conducts indiscriminate and disproportionate use of military forces and means against the civilian population and property of citizens, violating all relevant norms of international law.

The document filed by Ukraine today deals with Russia's "flashy" violations of human rights at the initial stage of the war and describes the events from the beginning of the Russian invasion on the morning of February 24, 2022, to the actual withdrawal of its ground forces from the vicinity of Kyiv and other cities in the north on April 7, 2022.

"Complaints about violations by the Russian Federation during the next period will be sent to the ECHR in subsequent additions to the application," the Ministry of Justice added.

As part of this lawsuit, Ukraine demands, in addition to the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, monetary compensation to the injured parties. At the first stage of the Russian military invasion, the damage amounted to at least $80 billion.

The Russian Federation has committed many grave violations of the European Convention on Human Rights, in particular the violation of the right to life (Article 2), the prohibition of torture (Article 3), the right to liberty and security (Article 5), the rights to respect for private and family life (Article 8), the rights to freedom of opinion and expression (Articles 9 and 10), freedom of assembly and association (Article 11) and the right to the protection of property (Article 1 of Protocol 1).