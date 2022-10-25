Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

The Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group owned by Rinat Akhmetov and Vadim Novinsky reports that 16 enterprises of the group have filed claims to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for damages caused by Russia to Group's property and possessions in the city of Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

Among others, Azovstal and Illich Steel have filed claims with regards to Mariupol-based steelmakers. Additionally, more than 10 Group companies will file similar claims by the end of this year.

Metinvest Group claims, "that Russia has been violating its rights under Article 1 of Protocol 1 to the European Convention on Human Rights by causing significant damage and destruction to its assets, by denying the Group's control over its assets, in many cases to the point of effectively depriving Group of ownership over the assets, and by depriving the Group of the business use and income-generating potential over its assets."

"Therefore, each Group company, which has suffered damages because of full-scale Russia's invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, is filing claim against Russia to hold Russia accountable for the devastations that it has caused to the Group's assets, seeks fair compensation for damages occurred due to Russian aggression," the Group's press release notes.

It is noted that Group's applications follow a similar claim by Mr Akhmetov, co-owner of the Group, which he filed with the ECHR on 23 June 2022. Metinvest Group supports his claim, regards the Group companies' applications as mutually complementary and is acting in full coordination with its shareholder as the cases progress.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.