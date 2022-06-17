Facts

ECHR instructs Russia to ensure that death sentence of Moroccan prisoner of war in so-called ‘DPR’ not to be executed

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has decided to take urgent measures against a prisoner of war sentenced to death in the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic", obliging Russia to ensure that the sentence will not be executed.

As stated in the message of the ECHR, distributed on Thursday, the decision was made in the case of Saadoune v. Russia and Ukraine (application no. 28944/22) concerning a Moroccan national and a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who surrendered to the Russian forces during recent hostilities and has since been sentenced to death in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”.

"The Court indicated in particular to the Government of the Russian Federation, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, that they should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicant was not carried out; ensure appropriate conditions of his detention; and, provide him with any necessary medical assistance and medication, " the message reads.

In addition, the Court also instructed the Government of Ukraine to ensure, as far as possible, compliance with the applicant's convention rights.

On June 9, the so–called court in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - Moroccan Brahim Saadoune and two Britons - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin. They were "accused of mercenary activities and of committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the so–called constitutional order of an entity unrecognized by anyone except the Russian Federation - the "DPR". According to media reports, the British and the Moroccan surrendered.

