Ireland freezes almost EUR 2 bln of assets linked to sanctioned Russian persons, entities

Assets related to Russian persons and entities, totaling almost 2 billion euros, have been frozen in Ireland, The Irish Times said on Tuesday quoting the latest information from a representative of the Irish Foreign Ministry.

"Ireland has frozen EUR 1.72 billion of assets linked to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities," the newspaper said.

The Irish Central Bank wrote on Monday to a number of business and professional organizations to remind them of the need to comply with the EU prohibitions on Russia, The Irish Times said.

According to the newspaper, relevant messages were sent to the Law Society, the Bar of Ireland, chambers of commerce, accounting bodies of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and other business unions.