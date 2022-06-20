Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

In addition to a framework agreement on security guarantees, Ukraine may sign bilateral agreements with guarantor countries, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said in an interview with LB.ua published on Monday.

"Different states have different internal procedures and features. Therefore, it can be a large framework agreement on security assurances, which will contain general principles, parameters and tools. It must be signed by all or most of the guarantor states," he said.

According to Yermak, this agreement must go through all internal procedures, local legalization, and ratification by parliaments.

"But on its basis, it will be necessary to conclude additional bilateral guarantee agreements with each guarantor state. They will contain more details and more specifics. And they must also be fully ratified within the signatory states," Yermak said.

"We strive to use the best experience in the development of international law and experience in cooperation with partners before and after February 24," he also said.