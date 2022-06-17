Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue to violate the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories as well as destroy and remove to Russia the property of seized enterprises, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The invaders continue to violate the rights and freedom of the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, destroy and remove to the territory of Russia the property of seized industrial enterprises, as well as take administrative and police regime actions," it said on Facebook.

The General Staff also said that the Russian occupiers do not understand and are scared of the total resistance of Ukrainians.