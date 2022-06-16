Facts

18:59 16.06.2022

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia should understand that peace has no alternative and should start looking for it.

"Everyone sees that the only obstacle to efforts to restore peace is the Russian Federation's unwillingness to take real actions, to real negotiations aimed at restoring peace. Russia does not want peace. It wants nothing but war," Zelensky said at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Scholz, Macron, Draghi and Iohannes.

According to him, the Russian troops are currently continuing a brutal offensive in the Donbas, strengthening their grouping in the Kharkiv region, strengthening bridgeheads in the south of Ukraine.

"The aggressor state should understand that peace has no alternatives and should start looking for peace," he said, noting that instead Russia continues to look for new ways to intimidate Europe and seize more Ukrainian lands.

