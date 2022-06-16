Facts

18:51 16.06.2022

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

1 min read
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany will continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"Germany has broken its national tradition long ago: we started supplying weapon to Ukraine. And we will do this in future, as long as Ukraine needs," Scholz said during a press conference following a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, and Romania in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that Germany trains Ukrainian servicemen how to use modern weapons, notably self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft guns.

"We also promised to supply IRIS systems [IRIS-T air defense systems] that will defend entire cities from air attacks. We also agreed with the United States and Great Britain that we will provide multiple rocket launchers," Scholz said.

Tags: #weapons #germany

MORE ABOUT

12:57 15.06.2022
Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

11:52 15.06.2022
Podoliak calls on West to speed up supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Podoliak calls on West to speed up supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

14:46 14.06.2022
World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

11:29 14.06.2022
Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

18:26 13.06.2022
Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

12:40 13.06.2022
Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

09:38 13.06.2022
Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

14:22 11.06.2022
Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

10:02 08.06.2022
Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Zelensky's meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannes ends, Ukraine has steadfast support of intl coalition – Yermak

Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johannis meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

LATEST

France to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine, send lab to prove Russia's war crimes – Macron

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Missile defense from Germany very important for Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

Some 160,000 square km of territory of Ukraine require mine clearance operations

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Court bans activities of Shariy Party – Justice Ministry

Arakhamia says Ukraine's position in negotiation with Russia is weak

Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company, has donated 30 million doses of medicines for the daily treatment of Ukrainians since the beginning of the war

AD
AD
AD
AD