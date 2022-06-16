Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany will continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"Germany has broken its national tradition long ago: we started supplying weapon to Ukraine. And we will do this in future, as long as Ukraine needs," Scholz said during a press conference following a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, and Romania in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that Germany trains Ukrainian servicemen how to use modern weapons, notably self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft guns.

"We also promised to supply IRIS systems [IRIS-T air defense systems] that will defend entire cities from air attacks. We also agreed with the United States and Great Britain that we will provide multiple rocket launchers," Scholz said.