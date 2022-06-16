Zelensky's meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannes ends, Ukraine has steadfast support of intl coalition – Yermak

The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has ended, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine has the steadfast support of the international coalition. "Europe is together with Ukraine today," the head of the President’s Office noted.

He also said that the Ukrainian side had handed over to the leaders of the states a full package of sanctions proposals against Russia, which were prepared by the international McFaul-Yermak group.

"We must increase pressure on the aggressor, work on the seventh package of sanctions with a gas embargo," Yermak wrote on Telegram.