After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, after visiting Irpin, called for bringing Russian criminals to justice in accordance with international criminal justice.

"No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy and horrible destructions we saw today in Irpin. I strongly renew my appeal for all Russian perpetrators to be held responsible by the international criminal justice, which Romania fully supports," Iohannis said on Twitter on Thursday.