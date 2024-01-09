Facts

18:47 09.01.2024

Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

1 min read
Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis discussed by phone on Tuesday the possibilities for further expanding the capacity of border crossing points to increase the volume of Ukrainian exports.

"Monthly Ukrainian exports through Romania increased from 2 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes, and we discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings to achieve the target of 4 million tonnes," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked Romania for supporting the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and for its willingness to share its positive experience of European integration.

Zelenskyy also briefed President Iohannis about the continuation of air terror on the part of Russia and noted the importance of further cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. Bilateral cooperation was also discussed, including the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

As the President of Ukraine reported in Telegram channel, the parties agreed to begin work on bilateral security guarantees based on the G-7 Vilnius Declaration.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the Romanian President, in turn, highly appreciated the legislation adopted by Ukraine on national minorities.

Tags: #romania #iohannis #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:04 09.01.2024
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on ‘security guarantees’ – order

Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for negotiations on ‘security guarantees’ – order

20:55 08.01.2024
It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

15:47 08.01.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Bahrain bilateral cooperation, support for Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Bahrain bilateral cooperation, support for Ukrainian Peace Formula

15:32 08.01.2024
Zelenskyy, Emir of Kuwait discuss cooperation in energy, agricultural sectors

Zelenskyy, Emir of Kuwait discuss cooperation in energy, agricultural sectors

09:32 08.01.2024
Zelenskyy discusses future Ukraine Recovery Conference with Japanese Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy discusses future Ukraine Recovery Conference with Japanese Foreign Minister

19:22 06.01.2024
Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

20:36 05.01.2024
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

20:42 04.01.2024
Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

09:29 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

18:31 29.12.2023
Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

LATEST

Defense committee recommends Verkhovna Rada to pass at second reading bill on improvement of military records, receiving combatant status

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities

Ukrainian, Polish Presidents discuss issues of cooperation in defense sector

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

According to BES materials, ten Russian entities involved in drones' production added to sanctions list

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, 872 cultural heritage sites damaged – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Death toll from missile strike in Kyiv on Dec 29 increased to 33 – Military Administration

More than 185,000 trained in first aid since war start

Invaders holding several thousand civilian Ukrainians in colonies, pretrial detention facilities without charges – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD