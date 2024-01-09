Ukrainian, Romanian Presidents discuss increase in volume of Ukrainian exports through joint border crossings to 4 mln tonnes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis discussed by phone on Tuesday the possibilities for further expanding the capacity of border crossing points to increase the volume of Ukrainian exports.

"Monthly Ukrainian exports through Romania increased from 2 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes, and we discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings to achieve the target of 4 million tonnes," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked Romania for supporting the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and for its willingness to share its positive experience of European integration.

Zelenskyy also briefed President Iohannis about the continuation of air terror on the part of Russia and noted the importance of further cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. Bilateral cooperation was also discussed, including the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

As the President of Ukraine reported in Telegram channel, the parties agreed to begin work on bilateral security guarantees based on the G-7 Vilnius Declaration.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the Romanian President, in turn, highly appreciated the legislation adopted by Ukraine on national minorities.