PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Borodyanka and Irpin.

"We visited the town of Irpin, where 1,100 households were wrecked. Most of the citizens left their homes, infrastructure was ruined ...We sympathize with Ukraine for the loss of many lives and suffering they have been going through for months" Abazovic wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

In addition, Abazovic posted a video on Facebook of the visit of the heads of government of Irpin.

He pointed out that he arrived in Kyiv together with the Prime Minister of Albania to provide sincere support to Ukraine and its citizens in protecting their right to freedom. He also assured that Montenegro will continue to help Ukraine in this difficult moment of humanitarian catastrophe.