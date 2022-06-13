Facts

Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv together with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by the Italian and German media.

So, according to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, the visit is scheduled for Thursday, June 16. It is noted that the leaders of Germany, Italy and France will visit Ukraine on the eve of the G7 summit.

The German publication Bild also reported on the planned visit, citing French and Ukrainian sources.

There is no official confirmation of the trip yet.

