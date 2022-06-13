Zelensky urges American Jewish Committee Global Forum participants to double efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the participants of the American Jewish Committee Global Forum to double their efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity and the war in Ukraine.

Speaking via video link to the forum participants, the head of state asked them a question: how could massacres, destruction of cities, filtration camps that the Russian army set up in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine become a reality in the 21st century?

At the same time, according to him, Russia hopes that it will not be responsible for all the barbaric attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, and churches.

"Russia still has enough power to hope to continue the war against Ukraine, against the people, to continue to ignore the reaction of the world ... I ask you to double your efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity. Its hatred is the force that still continues the war against Ukraine and against freedom in Europe. Hatred for Ukrainians, culture and history of Ukraine," Zelensky said.