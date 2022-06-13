Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed the supply of arms to Ukraine and scenarios for further developments in the situation.

"I once again repeated my request to General Milley – to help us get more 155-mm artillery systems as soon as possible ... We exchanged views on the transfer and use of weapons already provided, drew analogies with Lend-Lease during World War II and discussed scenarios for further development situation," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Sunday evening.

He also said that he shared with Milley the strategic goals of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Understanding the strategy of our armed struggle and the conduct of operations will help ensure transparency in relations with partners, a clear and understandable quantitative and temporal framework for the international technical assistance that we ask for," Zaluzhny said.