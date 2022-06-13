Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine will receive seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany on June 22, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"Therefore, the situation is as follows: we have announcements that are either not fulfilled at all, or... We are talking about two promises: seven self-propelled howitzers that will be handed over to us – we will receive these systems on June 22; and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems, the so-called Gepard 'Cheetah.' This is also an old weapon of 30 units: some 15 Cheetahs by the end of July, another 15 by the end of August," Melnyk said in an interview with NV.

The ambassador said that only two decisions out of all those announced by the German government are currently under implementation.