Facts

09:38 13.06.2022

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

1 min read
Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine will receive seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany on June 22, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"Therefore, the situation is as follows: we have announcements that are either not fulfilled at all, or... We are talking about two promises: seven self-propelled howitzers that will be handed over to us – we will receive these systems on June 22; and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems, the so-called Gepard 'Cheetah.' This is also an old weapon of 30 units: some 15 Cheetahs by the end of July, another 15 by the end of August," Melnyk said in an interview with NV.

The ambassador said that only two decisions out of all those announced by the German government are currently under implementation.

Tags: #germany #howitzers

MORE ABOUT

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

12:58 08.06.2022
Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

14:34 06.06.2022
M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

20:12 03.06.2022
First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

14:12 01.06.2022
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

12:18 01.06.2022
Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

11:07 30.05.2022
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

20:58 20.05.2022
New batch of US howitzers sent to Ukraine – Pentagon

New batch of US howitzers sent to Ukraine – Pentagon

16:37 17.05.2022
Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

19:17 11.05.2022
US 155-caliber howitzers already being used at front – Dpty Defense Minister

US 155-caliber howitzers already being used at front – Dpty Defense Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

Biden says Zelensky ignores warnings about attack; Kyiv does not agree

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

LATEST

Keeping Ukraine out of EU works against Europe – Zelensky

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

Reznikov meets with UK Secretary of State for Defence

Biden says Zelensky ignores warnings about attack; Kyiv does not agree

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky answering on China's attitude towards Taiwan: World must take proactive measures to prevent violence

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

AD
AD
AD
AD