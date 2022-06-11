As result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 287 children killed, over 492 wounded

As of the morning of June 11, 2022, more than 779 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression: according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, more than 287 children killed and over 492 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely 217 children, while 132 in Kharkiv; some 116 in Kyiv; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 53 in Luhansk; some 52 in Kherson; some 48 in Mykolaiv; some 30 in Zaporizhia; some 17 in Sumy; some 15 in Zhytomyr regions and some 16 in Kyiv city.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known about the death of 24 more children in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military.

It also became known about the injuries of a 17-year-old girl on April 9 as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the village of Raihorodok, Donetsk region.

Some 1,971 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, of these, 194 were completely destroyed.