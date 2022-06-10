Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

There is progress in negotiations with Western partners on air defense systems for Ukraine, said Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the parliamentary committee on National Security and Defense (the Servant of the People faction).

"There is progress [in the negotiations], and if there was a certain wall in this direction before, now this wall has already been destroyed… It's moving, not as fast as we would like, but it's moving," Venislavsky said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

He expressed hope that in the near future Ukraine would receive those air defense systems "that will definitely be able to make impossible even those air strikes that are being carried out [by the Russian army] in close proximity to the front line."