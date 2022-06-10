USA concerned over decision of so-called ‘DPR court’ to sentence three foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces

The United States is concerned about reports of the so-called "DPR court" sentencing two Britons and a Moroccan serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and calls on the Russian Federation and its puppets to respect international humanitarian law, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are gravely concerned by reports of a sham “trial” and its judgements against lawful combatants serving in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. We call on Russia and its proxies to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights and protections afforded prisoners of war, " Blinken said on Twitter.

As reported, the so–called court in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.