Canada on high alert for cyber attacks from Russia

The Canadian government is on "high alert" for cyber attacks from Russia and other unfriendly countries, Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino said at a meeting of the security committee of the Canadian parliament.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is that in the current geopolitical environment we are placed, we are on high alert for potential attacks from hostile states such as Russia," Mendicino said.

He noted that cyber attacks are possible, which will be directed at Canada's critical infrastructure, as well as various government structures, various sectors of the economy.