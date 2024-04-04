Facts

12:11 04.04.2024

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

2 min read
Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

Cyber specialists and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have identified hackers from Russian Military Intelligence who attacked one of the Ukrainian national mobile operators Kyivstar, and are gathering evidence against them.

As reported on the website of the Security Service of Ukraine on Thursday, after all examinations and serving charges, the materials of this investigation will be transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Currently, the Ukrainian Security Service has established that Kyivstar was attacked by the hacker group SandWorm, which is a regular unit of the Russian Military Intelligence. The Ukrainian Security Service is now conducting a series of examinations and has sent requests for additional information from international partners.

"Not only the specific hacker but at least the commander of the military unit and the leadership of the intelligence service performing destructive activities should be held accountable," said Illia Vityuk, head of the cybersecurity department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

He emphasized that there are only three cases in the world where charges have been served against hackers for cyberattacks on infrastructure. One of them is the successful case of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Vityuk also said that during the full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine annually repels about 4,500 cyberattacks.

As reported, hit by biggest cyberattack early in the morning of December 12, 2023, Kyivstar began to restore voice services on the evening of December 13. A day later, mobile internet from the company resumed in certain regions of the country, and the company reported its full restoration on December 15. The company notified about the restoration of the main services, including SMS and mobile internet in roaming, on December 20.

The president of the company, Oleksandr Komarov, reported that the hacker attack led to the destruction of about 40% of the operator's infrastructure, which caused a large-scale failure in operation. "They had two goals. One fundamental – to destroy as much infrastructure as possible and to sow chaos. The destruction of the infrastructure turned out to be about 40%: the virtual network layer was very heavily damaged," he said.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the hacker group SandWorm was behind the attack, which is a regular unit of the Russian Military Intelligence.

Tags: #kyivstar #cyber_attack

MORE ABOUT

19:17 18.03.2024
Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

20:30 16.02.2024
Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

Kyivstar to invest UAH 50-70 mln in energy independence of fixed-line Internet in 2024

15:32 27.01.2024
GUR specialists conduct successful cyberattack on company implementing information systems into Russian industry

GUR specialists conduct successful cyberattack on company implementing information systems into Russian industry

16:43 04.01.2024
Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

11:28 04.01.2024
Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

Sandworm hacker group behind cyber attack on Kyivstar – Security Service of Ukraine

09:54 22.12.2023
Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

15:48 21.12.2023
Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

12:38 21.12.2023
Kyivstar to compensate clients for failure with free month of services, to provide UAH 100 mln to Ukrainian military

Kyivstar to compensate clients for failure with free month of services, to provide UAH 100 mln to Ukrainian military

15:59 20.12.2023
Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

14:19 20.12.2023
Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

Zaporizhia NPP again on verge of blackout as one power line disconnected after Russian shelling

After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

LATEST

Number of Russian attacks in March down by 9% vs Feb – British intelligence

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

Kuleba after talks with Cameron: We expect significant progress on issue of frozen Russian assets this year

Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

Zaporizhia NPP again on verge of blackout as one power line disconnected after Russian shelling

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

Three injured as result of night attack on Kharkiv in serious condition – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD