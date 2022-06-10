Zelensky to take part in NATO summit in Madrid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the NATO summit, which will be held in Madrid on June 28-30, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mircea Geoană said in an article in the Italian edition of La Reppublica.

According to him, the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan will speak at the allied summit for the first time.

"The meeting ‘one way or another’ will be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," Geoană was quoted as saying in the article.

He also noted that the summit would be truly transformative.