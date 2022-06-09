Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree that enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to introduce sanctions against the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and others.

Respective decree No. 400/2022 was made public on the website of the Ukrainian president on Thursday.

"Enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 9, 2022 on the introduction of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," reads the document.

Respective decision of the NSDC is also attached to the decree with the list of Russian leaders against whom the sanctions are introduced.

The list includes, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his deputies, Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and others.

In general, a full package of sanctions will be imposed on 35 representatives of Russian leadership. Among other things, it includes full blocking of assets, ban on entry to Ukraine, etc.

In line with the NSDC decision, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine must inform relevant agencies of the EU, the United States and other countries about the sanctions as soon as possible and "raise the issue of introducing the same restrictions by them."

"The decree enters into force on the date of publication," reads the document.