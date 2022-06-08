Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine has submitted proposals to the EU on the seventh package of sanctions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today I have signed a letter to the EU and EU countries with proposals on the sanctions Ukraine sees as next," Kuleba said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, "given that Russia is still aiming to fight, it seems, to the last Russian in Ukraine and continues to throw its soldiers into battle in Donbas, sanctions pressure should be increased."

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine insists that the seventh EU sanctions package should be adopted as soon as possible.

"We based this letter on the proposals of the Yermak-McFaul group in three directions. The first is new sectoral sanctions in the fields of energy, finance and trade. The second is a roadmap of new personal sanctions against Russian oligarchs, high-ranking officials and heads of state-owned enterprises. The third is closing the loopholes that have already been identified to circumvent and evade sanctions," the minister added.

He said that the task for the EU, for the G7, and for other leading players who take part in the sanctions policy is very simple. "We need to kill Russian export," Kuleba said.