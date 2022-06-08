Facts

13:24 08.06.2022

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 140 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, June 8, amounted to about 31,500 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost three tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,393 and 3429, respectively.

Also, over the past day, one helicopter and six unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the occupiers were destroyed in Ukraine, and their total number since February 24 reached 178 and 559, respectively.

During the day, the Russian Federation also lost nine artillery systems, six multiple rocket launchers and one unit of automotive equipment in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 703 artillery systems, 213 MLRS, 2,406 vehicles and tankers, 96 air defense systems, 212 aircraft, 125 cruise missiles, 53 units of special equipment and 13 vessels.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Slovianske direction," the report says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.

Tags: #russia #loses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:02 08.06.2022
IBM winding down Russia business

IBM winding down Russia business

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

14:19 06.06.2022
Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

09:20 06.06.2022
Zelensky: Russian army ready to burn Orthodox churches like anything else in Ukraine

Zelensky: Russian army ready to burn Orthodox churches like anything else in Ukraine

16:23 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

16:39 02.06.2022
Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

16:25 01.06.2022
Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

12:24 28.05.2022
Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:21 26.05.2022
Some 92% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia - KIIS opinion poll

Some 92% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia - KIIS opinion poll

20:54 25.05.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

LATEST

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD