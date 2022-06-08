Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 140 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, June 8, amounted to about 31,500 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost three tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,393 and 3429, respectively.

Also, over the past day, one helicopter and six unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the occupiers were destroyed in Ukraine, and their total number since February 24 reached 178 and 559, respectively.

During the day, the Russian Federation also lost nine artillery systems, six multiple rocket launchers and one unit of automotive equipment in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 703 artillery systems, 213 MLRS, 2,406 vehicles and tankers, 96 air defense systems, 212 aircraft, 125 cruise missiles, 53 units of special equipment and 13 vessels.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Slovianske direction," the report says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.