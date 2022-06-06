Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) decided on Monday to ban the broadcasting in the country of the remaining 80 television channels registered in Russia which were still available for Latvian viewers, the BNS news agency said.

"The decision was made based on a new legal provision stipulating that programs registered in a country which threatens the territorial integrity and independence of another country cannot operate in Latvia," NEPLP Chairperson Ivars Abolins told BNS.

The decision will enter into effect on June 9.

At the same time, NEPLP decided to issue a broadcasting license to TV Rain, declared a foreign agent media outlet in Russia, and the television channel will broadcast from Riga in the future.