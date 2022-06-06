Facts

13:58 06.06.2022

Kuleba: We cannot trust Putin, his words empty

1 min read
Kuleba: We cannot trust Putin, his words empty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted, who said he would not use trade routes to attack Odesa.

"Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron he would not attack Ukraine — days before launching a full-scale invasion of our country. We can not trust Putin, his words are empty, " Kuleba said on Twitter Monday.

Tags: #putin #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 31.05.2022
Ukraine working on intl operation to unblock commercial ports – Kuleba

Ukraine working on intl operation to unblock commercial ports – Kuleba

10:52 26.05.2022
Kuleba: time will come when we will be free to talk about reasons why Russia agreed to operation to evacuate people from Azovstal

Kuleba: time will come when we will be free to talk about reasons why Russia agreed to operation to evacuate people from Azovstal

17:51 25.05.2022
Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

16:49 25.05.2022
As long as EU buys Russian oil and gas, Putin's pockets to be full – Kuleba

As long as EU buys Russian oil and gas, Putin's pockets to be full – Kuleba

13:38 25.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

11:10 25.05.2022
Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

Kuleba doubts NATO to unblock Ukraine's maritime exports

14:27 24.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

10:14 24.05.2022
Kuleba appeals to partner countries to accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine

Kuleba appeals to partner countries to accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine

09:41 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

21:00 19.05.2022
Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

LATEST

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD