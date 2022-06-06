Kuleba: We cannot trust Putin, his words empty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted, who said he would not use trade routes to attack Odesa.

"Putin says he will not use trade routes to attack Odesa. This is the same Putin who told German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron he would not attack Ukraine — days before launching a full-scale invasion of our country. We can not trust Putin, his words are empty, " Kuleba said on Twitter Monday.