Tkachenko: This year Journalist Day has special taste of bitterness: we lost 32 journalists during full-scale war

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko states that 32 journalists were killed during the full-scale invasion, and even more during the eight years of the war.

"This year's Journalist's Day has a special taste of bitterness. The 4th month of a full–scale war - and we lost 32 journalists... In eight years of war we lost even more. Eternal memory to our fighters of the advanced information front," Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Minister noted that the role of journalists today is invaluable, as well as their responsibility, dedication, perseverance and courage.

"Journalists of different media groups, who are now working on the united front of a single news marathon, by the way, have shown their ability to negotiate, cooperate and thus set above all the only main goal - our victory. Our information front is strong thanks to all of you," Tkachenko added.