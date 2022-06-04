Approval of seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia may take 2-3 months - Arakhamia

The approval of the seventh package of European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation may take several months, David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, believes.

"I believe that it will take 2-3 months for sure, because they (sanctions) pass parliamentary committees, and now after June many parliaments (of European states) will have holidays, so this will need to be done after their (parliamentarians') return," Arakhamia said on the air of the national telethon on Friday, asked how long it might take to agree on the seventh package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Speaking about what restrictions could be included in the seventh package of sanctions, the MP noted that it would most likely be a complete disconnection of Russian banks from the SWIFT system and an expansion of the list of Russian oligarchs who support the Putin regime, against whom personal sanctions should be imposed.

In addition, Arakhamia stressed that Ukraine would insist on the introduction of a full embargo on energy resources from the Russian Federation, but he called the probability of its introduction, given the approaching heating season and the shortage of energy resources on the world market, insignificant.

"However, in this package we are developing the so-called SMART sanctions, they are targeted, but very painful," the MP emphasized.

As an example, he mentioned the possibility of imposing sanctions against insurance companies that service Russian oil tankers.

"Thus, Russia, which has oil that other countries want to buy, will not be able to transport this product, because no one wants to take it on," Arakhamia summed up.