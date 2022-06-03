Facts

10:37 03.06.2022

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

1 min read
Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Since the beginning of its full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine, the combat losses of the personnel of the Russian army amounted to almost 31,000 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 3 were approximately: personnel - about 30,950 [+100 - over the past day],” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

During this time, 1,367 (+4) units of tanks, 3,366 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 661 (+14) artillery systems, 207 MLRS, 95 air defense systems, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, tactical level UAVs liquidated - 535 (+14), cruise missiles - 121 (+1), ships/boats - 13, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,329 (+4), special equipment - 51.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction.

Tags: #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 02.06.2022
Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

10:42 31.05.2022
Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency appointed head of coordinating HQ for treatment of prisoners of war - General Staff

20:12 30.05.2022
Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

16:53 26.05.2022
There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

11:36 26.05.2022
Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses 29,600 people, over 1,300 tanks during invasion into Ukraine - General Staff

19:55 23.05.2022
Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

20:15 19.05.2022
Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

15:53 19.05.2022
Russia starts engineering equipment of Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, situation in Transnistria stable, tense - General Staff

Russia starts engineering equipment of Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, situation in Transnistria stable, tense - General Staff

15:27 19.05.2022
Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

11:53 18.05.2022
Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

LATEST

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

Tesla Powerwall solar stations installed in Borodianka outpatient clinic

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD