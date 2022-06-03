Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Since the beginning of its full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine, the combat losses of the personnel of the Russian army amounted to almost 31,000 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 3 were approximately: personnel - about 30,950 [+100 - over the past day],” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

During this time, 1,367 (+4) units of tanks, 3,366 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 661 (+14) artillery systems, 207 MLRS, 95 air defense systems, 210 aircraft, 175 helicopters, tactical level UAVs liquidated - 535 (+14), cruise missiles - 121 (+1), ships/boats - 13, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,329 (+4), special equipment - 51.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction.