Facts

09:19 03.06.2022

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects good news from partner countries regarding the supply of weapons.

"The United States has confirmed at various levels that modern HIMARS are being sent to our country. These weapons will really help save the lives of our people and protect our land, " Zelensky said in his video address on Thursday night.

He thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden and the American people for such support.

"We also expect good news about the supply of weapons from other partners. For example, today we have a new package of defense aid from Sweden, " the President noted, adding that Ukraine is working to bring the volume of supplies, first of all, of modern combat systems to a higher level.

Tags: #weapons #zelensky
