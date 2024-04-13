Facts

16:50 13.04.2024

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Germany has decided to transfer to Ukraine another additional Patriot system and missiles to complement its existing air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I am grateful to the Chancellor for the decision to supply another additional Patriot system to Ukraine and missiles to complement the existing air defense systems. Thank you, Olaf, for your leadership. This is a true manifestation of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us. I urge all other leaders of partner states to follow this example," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, during the conversation, the parties discussed preparations for the upcoming URC2024 recovery conference in Berlin.

"I spoke about the preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland in June. I am grateful to the Chancellor for his willingness to make the summit as successful as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelensky #scholz

