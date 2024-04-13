Zelenskyy visits doctors, servicemen in hospital in Chernivtsi, presents them with awards

During a working visit to Chernivtsi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the hospital where wounded military personnel are being treated and presented awards; he also awarded doctors.

The head of state spoke with the defenders and wished them recovery, his press service said.

"I am honored to see you. I want to thank you for your service, for defending Ukraine. Get well as soon as possible," the president said.

Zelenskyy awarded the soldiers with the Order "For Courage" III class, medals "To the Defender of the Motherland" and "For Military Service to Ukraine."

In addition, he also awarded the hospital's medical staff with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For Saved Life."

"Thank you for recovering our soldiers who defend our state. Thank you for this fight! I greatly appreciate the number of lives you have saved and the number of people you have cured," the president said.