Facts

16:58 13.04.2024

Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

2 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated employees of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine on their professional holiday.

"Today is the professional day of everyone who organizes, designs and builds the Ukrainian force – the Day of Employees of the Military-Industrial Complex of Ukraine. Now there are 500 enterprises of the military-industrial complex operating in Ukraine. Almost 300,000 people are involved in this production of ours. And all this is truly one of the main foundations of our independence. The events of the war prove this," the head of state said.

"With the help of naval drones created by our people, Ukrainian soldiers are clearing the Black Sea from Russian terrorist influence. Thanks to Ukrainian developments, the Putin system feels that aggression really has its price. Ukrainian Stugna, Ukrainian armor, Ukrainian FPV drones are no longer what 'unusual," Zelenskyy said.

"I am proud of all our people and enterprises that also make modern Ukrainian artillery familiar - the necessary modern calibers, the necessary guns. Thanks to everyone who works for this," the president said.

"Already now, other countries are interested in our weapons and in us working together. After all, without our strength there will be no full-fledged strength of the EU and NATO. Ukraine will definitely achieve security for itself and help others maintain and maintain security," Zelenskyy said.

The president inspected the latest models of military equipment and weapons and heard a report on the volume of their production and use at the front. He also discussed with the manufacturers the issue of state ordering of the submitted samples and the possibility of increasing production.

Two years ago, April 13, 2022 two Neptune missiles, which were developed and manufactured by Ukrainian specialists, destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Moskva. In honor of this event, last year a presidential decree established a professional holiday for workers of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Tags: #defense_industry #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:50 13.04.2024
Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:12 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

13:02 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy visits doctors, servicemen in hospital in Chernivtsi, presents them with awards

Zelenskyy visits doctors, servicemen in hospital in Chernivtsi, presents them with awards

17:07 12.04.2024
The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

16:44 10.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Few dozen air defense systems, sufficient number of modern jets – and there'll be no problem of Russian jets, bombs for Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: Few dozen air defense systems, sufficient number of modern jets – and there'll be no problem of Russian jets, bombs for Ukrainian cities

15:34 10.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Lithuanian National Defense Minister in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Lithuanian National Defense Minister in Kyiv

17:53 09.04.2024
Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

16:57 09.04.2024
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

18:35 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AIR ALERTS ANNOUNCED IN KYIV, MOST OF REGIONS

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

In Chernihiv region, Russians fire at civilian car, killing person – local authorities

LATEST

British DragonFire laser could be used against Russian drones in Ukraine – Shapps

AIR ALERTS ANNOUNCED IN KYIV, MOST OF REGIONS

US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid to Ukraine

Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

Member of Congress: US House of Reps may consider Ukraine aid bill next week

Yermak: Worldwide support for Ukrainian Peace Formula can facilitate all-for-all exchange of prisoners

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

In Chernihiv region, Russians fire at civilian car, killing person – local authorities

Bohdanivka is under control of Defense Forces, intense fighting continues there – ministry

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

AD
AD
AD
AD