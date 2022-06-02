Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

The participants of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations confirmed their readiness to actively involve all the necessary bilateral and multilateral instruments to ensure that Ukraine is granted the status of a candidate country for membership in the European Union during the meeting of the European Council on June 23-24, 2022.

"The Polish side reaffirmed its strong support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO which corresponds to the free democratic choice of the Ukrainian people," the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

Consultations were held in Kyiv on June 1, following which the parties also confirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, noted the importance of investigating the crimes of the Russian side.

"Poland will assist in expanding the capacity of ports, railway and road infrastructure in order to supply Ukraine with the necessary goods, including fuel, " the message reads.

Poland confirmed its commitment to swiftly implement the MoU on strengthening cooperation in railway sector signed on 23 April 2022 to support Ukrainian exports of food products and stressed its readiness to support the agricultural production capacities of Ukraine in order to maximize the harvests in the upcoming season; Ukraine confirmed its readiness to provide all information necessary to operationalize such support.

The parties also confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine in the postwar period. "Poland will focus its reconstruction efforts on Kharkiv region, " the secretariat of the Ukrainian government said.

In order to enhance cooperation, the Polish Institute in Kyiv will resume work from June 1, and the Consulate General of Poland in Lutsk will resume work from July 1.

The Ukrainian side agreed not to introduce any restrictive measures on imports from Poland and pledged to cooperate with the Polish side to lift existing restrictions on the import of goods from Poland to Ukraine, including agricultural products.

The parties also agreed to intensify cooperation in order to improve the efficiency of the functioning of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish section of the state border.