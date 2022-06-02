Facts

10:19 02.06.2022

Railway infrastructure in two districts of Lviv region damaged due to night missile attacks – regional authorities

Railway infrastructure in two districts of Lviv region damaged due to night missile attacks – regional authorities

As a result of missile strikes carried out by Russian troops on the territory of Lviv region on the evening of June 1, railway infrastructure facilities in Stryi and Sambor districts were damaged, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

"Last night, between 22:45 and 22:55, rocket attacks were carried out on the railway infrastructure in Stryj and Sambor districts. Four enemy cruise missiles were hit. They were launched from the Black Sea," Kozytsky wrote on Facebook.

The railway facilities are significantly damaged, he noted. Many trains are delayed. Specialists of Lviv Railway are working on the restoration of communication.

"There are five wounded (three in Stryi district, two in Samborsky). Four people are in a state of moderate severity. They are located in the hospitals of the region. One has minor injuries, he was not hospitalized. Fortunately, there are no fatalities," the head of the Administration added.

Tags: #infrastructure #lviv_region
