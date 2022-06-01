Facts

18:15 01.06.2022

Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

2 min read
Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the opening of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations, the press service of the head of state reports.

The President stressed that the meeting of the two governments in this format is taking place for the first time and is historic for our states.

"I want to note the priority of relations between Ukraine and Poland. I believe that our relations have moved from warm and neighborly because of the Russia's war against Ukraine to a new stage - strong and historical relations," he said.

Zelensky also noted the exceptional support of Ukraine from Poland, manifested in many directions - in particular, in unprecedented defense assistance, as well as support for Ukrainian citizens forced to leave the country fleeing the war.

"I want to thank the people of Poland for this closeness, warmth and humanity to our citizens," the president said and stressed that the state would do everything to ensure that Ukrainians return home after the war.

He expressed hope that Poland, after the end of the war, would join the restoration of Ukrainian territories affected by Russian aggression.

Separately, Zelensky thanked Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki for being a real guide to Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.

"I am very glad that we have a large geopolitical army that has come to support Ukraine and sees Ukraine at the same level among the same, equal partners," the President said and expressed hope that important bilateral documents on cooperation between Ukraine and Poland will be agreed during the consultations.

"We believe very much in our relations and our great future," the Head of State stressed.

In gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people, the President of Ukraine awarded state awards to Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski for helping Ukraine defend its independence and territorial integrity during the Russian invasion.

After that, a joint meeting of the governments of the two states was held with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland.

The agenda included issues of legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine, the development of the western Ukrainian state border and cooperation in monitoring the crossing of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Tags: #poland #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 01.06.2022
Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

20:41 31.05.2022
De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

17:57 31.05.2022
Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

17:50 31.05.2022
Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:56 30.05.2022
Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

20:54 30.05.2022
Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

10:52 30.05.2022
Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

14:39 28.05.2022
Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

11:58 28.05.2022
Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

LATEST

Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

Podoliak: President directs using system of Rates - military, international, economic

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD