Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the opening of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations, the press service of the head of state reports.

The President stressed that the meeting of the two governments in this format is taking place for the first time and is historic for our states.

"I want to note the priority of relations between Ukraine and Poland. I believe that our relations have moved from warm and neighborly because of the Russia's war against Ukraine to a new stage - strong and historical relations," he said.

Zelensky also noted the exceptional support of Ukraine from Poland, manifested in many directions - in particular, in unprecedented defense assistance, as well as support for Ukrainian citizens forced to leave the country fleeing the war.

"I want to thank the people of Poland for this closeness, warmth and humanity to our citizens," the president said and stressed that the state would do everything to ensure that Ukrainians return home after the war.

He expressed hope that Poland, after the end of the war, would join the restoration of Ukrainian territories affected by Russian aggression.

Separately, Zelensky thanked Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki for being a real guide to Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.

"I am very glad that we have a large geopolitical army that has come to support Ukraine and sees Ukraine at the same level among the same, equal partners," the President said and expressed hope that important bilateral documents on cooperation between Ukraine and Poland will be agreed during the consultations.

"We believe very much in our relations and our great future," the Head of State stressed.

In gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people, the President of Ukraine awarded state awards to Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski for helping Ukraine defend its independence and territorial integrity during the Russian invasion.

After that, a joint meeting of the governments of the two states was held with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland.

The agenda included issues of legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine, the development of the western Ukrainian state border and cooperation in monitoring the crossing of the Ukrainian-Polish border.