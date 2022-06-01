Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

The practical outcome of the sixth package of European sanctions against Russia will be a reduction in its budget by tens of billions of euros, which are sent to the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Finally, we have the specifics about the European Union's sixth sanctions package on Russia for this war. The package was agreed. Its approval and entry into force will take some time. But the key elements of the package are already clear, and most importantly – its direction. European countries have agreed to significantly limit oil imports from Russia. And I am grateful to everyone who worked to reach this agreement. The practical outcome is minus tens of billions of euros, which Russia will now be unable to use to finance terror," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday night.

According to him, it is also important to understand that the refusal of the EU countries from Russian oil will accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

"Strategically, this leaves the Russian state on the sidelines of the modern economy. With such an aggressive policy and a course of isolation from the civilized world, Russia simply will not be able to adapt. So, it will lose. Lose economically," the president said.

Zelensky also said that as part of the sixth sanctions package, he expects the disconnection of one of the largest Russian banks – Sberbank – from SWIFT within the sixth sanctions package, the cessation of broadcasting of Russian disinformation channels in Europe and new personal sanctions.

"We will also work on new restrictions against Russia for this war. As soon as the sixth package starts working, we will start preparing the seventh. After all, there must be no significant economic relations of the free word with the terrorist state," he said.