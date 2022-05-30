Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the participants of the European Council, said that Russia does not want to see the European Union in its unity, but 27 of its fragments, which cannot be assembled into a single whole.

"Today is the 96th day of Russia's full-scale war against our state, against all of us, against all of you, against European unity. Russia wants to see at such meetings not an integral European Council and not a single European Union, but 27 separate states, 27 fragments that cannot be assembled into a single whole. This is their desire. This policy of the aggressor is consistent. And there is no delay in it," Zelensky said during a video message on Monday.

According to him, unlike Europe, Russia does not need to arrange such summits and search for compromises for long weeks.

"I want to thank you for talking about these compromises. For the fact that you want to find help and support Ukraine. But they [Russia] are not ready to compromise, choosing what to do to achieve their goals," he said.

"And now we see at the same time how the Russian offensive in Donbas is destroying our cities, communities and how European unity can be shaken," the president added.