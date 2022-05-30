Invaders leave Mykolayivka of Kherson region, but continue attacking Severodonetsk – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers left the village of Mykolayivka, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 18:00 of Monday.

"During the successful offensive of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the settlement of Mykolayivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among the servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the summary says.

In Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers are currently conducting assault operations in the districts of the town of Severodonetsk, the village of Toshkivka and the village of Ustynivka of Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region, fighting continues.

In Bakhmut direction, fighting continues in the areas of the village of Kamyshevakha, Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region, the villages of Novoluhanske and the village of Berestove of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region.

In Lymanske and Slovyanske directions, the occupiers are regrouping to resume the offensive, they tried to storm the village of Kurulka of Izium district of Kharkiv region, but unsuccessfully, after which they retreated to previously occupied positions.

"The enemy has no success in Avdiyivske, Kurakhovske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, trying to strengthen the grouping and make up for losses due to outdated and restored equipment," the General Staff notes.

The occupiers continue shelling Ukrainian units in Slobozhanske and Kryvyi Rih directions, civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Pivdennobuzke directions, and in the Siverske border areas were shelled directly from the territory of the Russian Federation. The villages of Boyaro-Lezhachi and Manukhivka of Konotopsky district of Sumy region, as well as the villages of Yanzhulivka and Kamenska Sloboda of Novhorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region came under fire.

"In Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to artillery shelling, carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoselivka and Lysychansk, missile strikes in the areas of the settlements of Soledar and Siversk," the summary says.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to isolate the area of hostilities, conduct reconnaissance and fire support, block civilian shipping. The passage of the landing boat Dugong and two anti-sabotage boats Raptor in the direction of the Snake Island was noted. One carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type is in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea, according to the General Staff.