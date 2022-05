On Sunday evening, May 29, the Russian invaders fired at Novy Bug (Mykolaiv region), as a result of which the city center suffered significant damage, the Novy Buh city council reported.

"Dear Novy Buh residents! Stay calm, do not panic. Stay at home, but in shelter. The central part of the city has undergone significant destruction. The information is being specified," the Council's Telegram channel said on Monday night.