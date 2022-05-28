Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has opened in Vilnius (Lithuania), First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko has said.

"The leadership of the Ukraine-NATO Inter-Parliamentary Council and the Ukrainian delegation started work at the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius," Kornienko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, the discussion at the session will focus on the war in Ukraine, global security in the new conditions, economic issues, food and cyber security.

The first deputy chairman recalled that the session was supposed to be held in Kyiv, but after Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, the Lithuanian Seimas proposed to organize the spring session in Vilnius.