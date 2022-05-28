Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

During the day, the Russians launched 21 strikes on Donetsk region, the invaders fired at 14 settlements, dead and wounded are reported, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"A total of 32 civilian facilities were destroyed – residential buildings, a fire station, a recreation center, construction and agricultural enterprises, critical infrastructure. Under enemy fire were the following settlements - Avdiyivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Mykolayivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Raihorodok, Donetsk, New York, Pryvillia, Shumy, Yahidne," the Facebook post said.

Russian troops delivered strikes from aviation, rocket launchers, Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks, and small arms.

The police and SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the rules of warfare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.