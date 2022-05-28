Facts

15:48 28.05.2022

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

During the day, the Russians launched 21 strikes on Donetsk region, the invaders fired at 14 settlements, dead and wounded are reported, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"A total of 32 civilian facilities were destroyed – residential buildings, a fire station, a recreation center, construction and agricultural enterprises, critical infrastructure. Under enemy fire were the following settlements - Avdiyivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Mykolayivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Raihorodok, Donetsk, New York, Pryvillia, Shumy, Yahidne," the Facebook post said.

Russian troops delivered strikes from aviation, rocket launchers, Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks, and small arms.

The police and SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the rules of warfare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 

12:12 27.05.2022
Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk region, destroy 94 civilian objects, there are dead, wounded - police

08:47 19.05.2022
On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

20:21 18.05.2022
Number of killed in Bakhmut by occupiers' airstrike reaches five, including child

18:48 03.05.2022
Enemy shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant kills at least ten people, wounds 15 – local authorities

13:53 30.04.2022
Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

18:29 22.04.2022
Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

17:43 17.04.2022
Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

12:46 06.04.2022
Russian forces shell civilians receiving humanitarian aid in Vuhledar, killing two, wounding five

11:21 06.04.2022
SBU obtains secret maps of Russian forces showing plans to capture entire Donetsk region

13:23 02.04.2022
Shelling attacks in Donetsk region kill seven people, wound six people, incl three children

