Facts

20:34 27.05.2022

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

On Friday, the Russian invaders fired mortars at Sumy region from the Russian territory, there are no losses among the Ukrainian servicemen and military equipment, information about the wounded and killed among the locals is being specified, the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"The invaders continue to shell the border settlements of Sumy region. In the period from 16:25 to 16:45, shelling was carried out from the territory of Russia in the direction of Seredyna-Buda (Ukraine) (11 parishes, previously from a 120-mm mortar). Losses among personnel and there is no equipment. Information about the killed and wounded among the local population and damage to civilian infrastructure is being specified," the task force said.

It specifies that at 17:56 observers recorded ten explosions in the direction of Yuryeve. There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

Tags: #sumy_region #invaders
