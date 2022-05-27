Facts

17:34 27.05.2022

Ukraine hopes North Macedonia to recognize Russian crimes as genocide of Ukrainian people – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes that North Macedonia will recognize Russian crimes as genocide of the Ukrainian people, Macedonians, like no one else in Europe, probably understand what it means to be humiliated for their identity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I would like to express my hope that the Parliament of North Macedonia will decide on the recognition of Russian crimes in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Bujar [Osmani] visited the town of Irpin in the morning, he saw what was happening. Macedonians, like no one, probably in Europe, understand what it means to be humiliated for its identity, for its language, for its culture. This is exactly what we are experiencing now. Russia hates not just the neighboring state of Ukraine, Russia destroys Ukrainian identity, it hates and wants to destroy the Ukrainian language, it wants to destroy Ukraine," Kuleba said at a press conference with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani in Kyiv on Friday.

