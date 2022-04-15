Facts

13:29 15.04.2022

North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Another six Russian diplomats have been declared persona non grata, the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia told Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin.

"Today, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed over a Note Verbale with which six diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were declared persona non grata in North Macedonia," the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the document, the six Russian diplomats were engaging in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and are to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia within the next five days.

Tags: #diplomats #north_macedonia
