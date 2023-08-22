Facts

15:28 22.08.2023

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

1 min read

During a working visit to Athens, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski.

"I am grateful to North Macedonia for political and military support, preparation of a new defense package. We discussed the development of defense cooperation during a meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Macedonia agreed to coordinate steps towards a common goal - joining the EU.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the leaders also discussed the situation on the battlefield. The President of Ukraine drew attention to the increase in production of missiles by Russia using Western components.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked the head of the government of North Macedonia for the unwavering and principled support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Tags: #north_macedonia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:03 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

15:18 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

14:13 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

12:12 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

12:00 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

21:06 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

18:18 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

16:31 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

16:09 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

Zelenskyy meets with Queen of Denmark, members of royal family

16:28 19.08.2023
Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

LATEST

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

South African, Chinese leaders speak in favour of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD