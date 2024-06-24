Facts

18:14 24.06.2024

Kuleba congratulates new North Macedonia FM on appointment

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates new North Macedonia FM on appointment

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has congratulated Timco Mucunski on his appointment as Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of North Macedonia.

"Congratulations to Timco Mucunski on his appointment as Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of North Macedonia. I look forward to continuing our successful cooperation aimed at restoring peace and justice for Ukraine and Europe. I also anticipate joint work on our EU integration," he said on X Social Network.

Tags: #north_macedonia #kuleba_dmytro

MORE ABOUT

15:05 24.06.2024
Kuleba at Council of EU FMs emphasizes need to speed up supply of military aid to Ukraine

Kuleba at Council of EU FMs emphasizes need to speed up supply of military aid to Ukraine

20:00 28.02.2024
Zelenskyy, President of North Macedonia discuss creation, with participation of Balkan countries, of hub for rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen

Zelenskyy, President of North Macedonia discuss creation, with participation of Balkan countries, of hub for rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen

15:28 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

17:34 27.05.2022
Ukraine hopes North Macedonia to recognize Russian crimes as genocide of Ukrainian people – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes North Macedonia to recognize Russian crimes as genocide of Ukrainian people – Kuleba

13:29 15.04.2022
North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

17:30 27.02.2022
Kuleba: If Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, it will be disaster for world, but it will not break Ukraine

Kuleba: If Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, it will be disaster for world, but it will not break Ukraine

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

09:01 18.02.2021
Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

Ukraine, North Macedonia agree to develop tourism

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

LATEST

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD