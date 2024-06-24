Kuleba congratulates new North Macedonia FM on appointment
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has congratulated Timco Mucunski on his appointment as Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of North Macedonia.
"Congratulations to Timco Mucunski on his appointment as Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of North Macedonia. I look forward to continuing our successful cooperation aimed at restoring peace and justice for Ukraine and Europe. I also anticipate joint work on our EU integration," he said on X Social Network.